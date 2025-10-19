Pakistan launches its first hyperspectral satellite ‘iCUBE-HS1’ into space

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully launched its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, into space from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

A team of Pakistani scientists and engineers was present at the launch site to oversee the mission.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite will undergo in-orbit testing for two months following its successful deployment.

The hyperspectral satellite is designed to assist in forecasting floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, while also contributing to environmental monitoring and early detection of geological risks.

Officials stated that this mission marks a major milestone under Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

The HS-1 launch is Pakistan’s third space mission in 2025, following the successful deployment of EO-1 in January and KS-1 in July—both of which are fully operational.

Officials noted that institutions like SUPARCO are striving to safeguard national interests while advancing to global standards, with Pakistan moving steadily toward becoming a strong hub of space technology in the region.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) confirmed that Pakistan’s newly launched remote sensing satellite has successfully reached orbit and is performing optimally.

The satellite was launched on July 31, 2025, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China. Following deployment, it established stable communication with ground stations and has begun transmitting high-resolution images for national use.