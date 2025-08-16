Pakistan’s new remote sensing satellite successfully reaches orbit

KARACHI: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) confirmed that Pakistan’s newly launched remote sensing satellite has successfully reached orbit and is performing optimally.

The satellite was launched on July 31, 2025, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China. Following deployment, it established stable communication with ground stations and has begun transmitting high-resolution images for national use.

According to SUPARCO, the satellite’s advanced imaging capabilities will support urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional monitoring, while also helping track urban sprawl and development trends.

Officials said the system will significantly strengthen natural disaster management, providing timely data to support rapid response during floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other hazards. It will also aid environmental protection efforts, including monitoring glacier melt, deforestation, and climate change indicators, and is expected to enhance agricultural productivity through precision data.

The satellite is also set to play a strategic role in national development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enabling mapping of transport networks, identification of geo-hazards, and improved resource management.

Experts noted that these capabilities will not only improve decision-making across sectors but also contribute to socio-economic development and technological self-reliance. They added that the achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing progress in space-based technologies and SUPARCO’s commitment to advancing national infrastructure.