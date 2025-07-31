Pakistan successfully launches advanced remote Sensing Satellite

Pakistan has successfully launched a state-of-the-art remote sensing satellite into space, developed by SUPARCO (Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), marking another significant milestone in the country’s space journey.

The SUPARCO made satellite is set to strengthen Pakistan’s national space objectives and enhance its monitoring capabilities.

The newly launched satellite will play a crucial role in urban planning, disaster management, and agricultural development.

It is also expected to support CPEC-related projects, environmental monitoring, and climate observation.

Equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art imaging systems, the new satellite will support a wide range of national applications — from precision agriculture and urban planning to environmental monitoring and disaster management.

The satellite’s advanced sensors will play a vital role in predicting and mitigating the impacts of floods, earthquakes, landslides, glacier melt, and deforestation, enabling data-driven decision-making in resource management.

It will also contribute to infrastructure planning and geospatial mapping under key national initiatives, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With its addition to Pakistan’s growing space fleet — which already includes PRSS-1 (launched in 2018) and the Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1 (launched in January 2025), the new PRSS satellite further strengthens SUPARCO’s capabilities and aligns with the National Space Policy and Vision 2047, aimed at transforming Pakistan into a technologically advanced, spacefaring nation.

The successful mission was carried out in collaboration with China, reflecting growing space cooperation between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal Congratulates Nation on Successful Satellite Launch

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, congratulated the nation on the successful launch of Pakistan’s remote sensing satellite.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the SUPARCO team, engineers, and scientists who played a crucial role in the success of the mission.

“We are deeply grateful to China for its strong support,” said the minister.

He confirmed that the satellite has successfully entered its designated orbit and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reclaiming a leadership role in space technology.

Looking ahead, Ahsan Iqbal announced that Pakistan will send an astronaut into space next year with China’s assistance.

He also revealed an ambitious vision, stating: “By 2035, we will successfully complete our program to reach the Moon.”

