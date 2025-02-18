Pakistan launches mobile App for visa-on-arrival

ISLAMABAD: Travelling to Pakistan has never been as easy as it is now with the launch of a mobile app for visa-on-arrival to facilitate citizens of 120 countries, ARY News reported.

As per details, the “Pak ID” app, developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), enables users to apply for visas, check their application status, and obtain visas online.

The app is designed to provide a hassle-free experience for travelers, allowing them to apply for business and tourist visas, and even track the status of their applications. Additionally, the app features face reading, passport, and document reading capabilities.

Pakistan’s online visa system is now open to citizens of 192 countries, with 120 countries eligible for visa-on-arrival.

In 2024, NADRA introduced the Pak ID mobile app through which people will be able to get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Family Registration Certificate (FRC) online.

According to details, the NADRA has provided modern facilities, refraining the citizens from long queues at the centers. After completing the process through the app, the applicant could get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep.

Through NADRA Pak ID mobile app, photo upload, fingerprints verification and online payment have been made easy. NADRA spokesperson said that now CNICs, FRCs and even CNICs for overseas Pakistani could be issued online.