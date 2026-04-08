Pakistan launches semiconductor training program

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of IT and Telecom of Pakistan has launched a new training initiative the Upskilling Training Program (USTP) aimed at developing skills in the semiconductor sector, as part of a wider government plan to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global technology market.

The USTP program, introduced under the National Semiconductor HR Development Program -NSHRDP, (INSPIRE) is backed by a budget of Rs. 4.844 billion and is a flagship initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

The program is being executed by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), which is spearheading efforts to build a robust talent pipeline aligned with international industry demands.

As part of the USTP program, a training contract has been signed between Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The contract formulates plans to equip participants with specialized skills in semiconductor technologies, particularly in Digital Design and Verification.

During the four-month upskilling training, GIKI will train and NED University will be contributing to the broader objective of developing a skilled and industry-ready workforce.

The training is scheduled to commence in May 2026, post program initiation activities in April 2026.

The award ceremony was attended by senior leadership, including the Chairman of the INSPIRE Project Steering Committee (PSC), Vice-Chancellor NED University and Rector GIKI University, along with key stakeholders from academia and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom emphasized that this initiative reflects the Government’s strong commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth and enabling their participation in high-tech global industries.

She added that semiconductor technology plays a central role in modern innovation and economic growth, and that the program could help Pakistan enter the global semiconductor value chain.

The Minister also expressed confidence that this collaboration between academia and government will deliver impactful results for the country’s digital future.

The Ministry continues to reaffirm its commitment to the successful execution of the Government of Pakistan’s digital economy agenda and the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Nation Pakistan.