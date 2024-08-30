PTA launches portal for VPN registration to ensure stable operations

ISLAMABAD: In a move to ensure uninterrupted operations of businesses, including software houses, call centers, freelancers, and foreign missions, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched a one-window operation to whitelist IP and VPN registration, ARY News reported on Friday.

The registration process is now available through a unified “one window” operation on the PTA and PSEB websites.

This ongoing effort, coordinated by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has already seen over 20,000 IPs registered since 2020.

The initiative seeks to ensure that businesses can maintain secure and uninterrupted online operations.

Organizations are encouraged to register their VPNs to safeguard their digital activities and streamline their operations.

For seamless registration, businesses can visit PTA’s website.

Firewall installation challenged

It is worth mentioning here that Hamid Mir, a senior journalist filed a petition in Islamabad High Court against the installation of firewall and internet shutdown through lawyer – Imaan Mazari.

The applicant in his petition argued that the installation of the firewall apparently caused a drastic drop in internet speed, hurting the youth who are the backbone of the digital economy.

The petitioner requested that the installation of firewalls, which could potentially impact the fundamental rights of citizens, to be halted and argued that such installations should be carried out only after consulting relevant stakeholders and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights.

Additionally, the petitioner urged that access to the internet for livelihood purposes be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.

The petitioner also requested that the involved parties be required to provide a detailed report on the firewall implementation.