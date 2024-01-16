Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral ties

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Pakistan and Lebanon on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral relations as prime ministers of both the countries met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the WEF and both the leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in the region. They also expressed concerns over the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians, especially children and women.

The caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is in Davos, Switzerland on from 15th to 19th January to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF.

The World Economic Forum is an annual gathering of government and corporate leaders for discussions on contemporary trends and challenges, developments shaping the world, and charting collective policy responses.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Rebuilding Trust”.

The global event will be attended by over 100 governments from around the world, all major international organisations, the Forum’s 1,000 partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, the foremost experts, today’s youth generation, social entrepreneurs and the media.