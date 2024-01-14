PM Kakar lands in Switzerland to attend WEF moot

ZURICH: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday landed in Davos, Switzerland to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held from January 15 to 19, ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival in Zurich, the interim premier was warmly received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat and senior diplomatic officials.

In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote her official X account.

PM Kakar would attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.

On the sidelines of the event, he would also hold meetings with the government and business leaders. During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar would lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.

This year’s annual meeting of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum will convene under the theme “Rebuilding Trust” to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

The global event will be attended by over 100 governments from around the world, all major international organisations, the Forum’s 1,000 partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, the foremost experts, today’s youth generation, social entrepreneurs and the media.