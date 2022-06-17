Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Pakistan likely to exit FATF’s grey list today

test

BERLIN: Pakistan is likely to exit from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as the announcement in this regard will be made in a presser by Dr Marcus Pleyer today, ARY NEWS reported.

The plenary meeting of the FATF has reviewed the compilation report of Pakistan with regard to the tasks assigned by the anti-money laundering body.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is currently in Germany, attending a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to details, the delegation, headed by Hina Rabbani Khar, has left for Berlin to attend the crucial meeting of FATF. The delegation includes officials from foreign and finance ministries and other senior officials concerned.

The four-day meeting of the financial watchdog is taking place in Berlin from June 13 and will announce its decision on grey list today.

Read More: PAKISTAN COMPLETED ALL ITEMS IN FATF ACTION PLAN: SOURCES

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018. of FATF. after which the chances of Pakistan getting out of the gray list have become clear.

Pakistan has been on the grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.