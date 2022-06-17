Pakistan likely to exit FATF’s grey list today

BERLIN: Pakistan is likely to exit from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as the announcement in this regard will be made in a presser by Dr Marcus Pleyer today, ARY NEWS reported.

The plenary meeting of the FATF has reviewed the compilation report of Pakistan with regard to the tasks assigned by the anti-money laundering body.

The #FATF Plenary Meetings r continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided.

GOP has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue — Hina R Khar (@HinaRKhar) June 17, 2022

If we get on #FATF whitelist today, Imported Govt will probably try to take credit. But everyone must know that since Regime Change, there have been no laws related to FATF that they have passed, hence if this success on FATF comes, it will be another #ThankYouImranKhan event! — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 17, 2022

Alhamdulillah!

After 4 years, #FATF has removed Pakistan from grey list, pic.twitter.com/BNOxE64fYP — PMLN Economy (@PMLNEconomy) June 17, 2022

A Pakistani delegation, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is currently in Germany, attending a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to details, the delegation, headed by Hina Rabbani Khar, has left for Berlin to attend the crucial meeting of FATF. The delegation includes officials from foreign and finance ministries and other senior officials concerned.

The four-day meeting of the financial watchdog is taking place in Berlin from June 13 and will announce its decision on grey list today.

Read More: PAKISTAN COMPLETED ALL ITEMS IN FATF ACTION PLAN: SOURCES

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018. of FATF. after which the chances of Pakistan getting out of the gray list have become clear.

Pakistan has been on the grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Comments