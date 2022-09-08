Pakistan likely to face wheat shortage in coming days: PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that Pakistan could face a wheat shortage in the coming day due to devastating floods and the wheat import will increase the financial burden on the foreign reserves, ARY News reported.

While talking to the representatives of the print and electronic media, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged all political parties to serve the nation in a difficult time by setting aside all political differences. He said that it is time to get united instead of creating chaos.

PM Sharif said that the political parties must prioritise saving Pakistan.

He added that all nationals should stand side-by-side with the millions of flood affectees. He vowed that the government will revive the national economy. The premier blamed the previous government for delaying the important decision of purchasing cheap gas which was available at $3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said that different diseases are spreading in the flood-affected areas which became a big challenge for the federal government. He added that his meeting with the journalists was aimed to apprise the media persons about the steps being taken to assist flood victims.

PM Sharif said that the government was making efforts for assisting and rehabilitate the flood affectees with honesty. Flood relief items were reaching Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Turkiye, whereas, the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have also announced financial assistance for the flood victims.

Comments