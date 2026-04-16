Pakistan likely to host next round of US-Iran talks, White House

WASHINGTON: The next round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran will likely be held in Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Leavitt indicated that while a second meeting has not yet been formally scheduled, efforts to arrange it are “productive and ongoing.”

She suggested the talks would “very likely be in the same place as they were last time,” pointing to Pakistan as the expected venue.

Leavitt emphasized that Pakistan has played a central role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.” She added that despite interest from other countries, the administration of Donald Trump prefers to streamline communication through Islamabad.

The White House also pushed back on reports that the United States has formally requested an extension of the current two-week ceasefire with Iran, which is set to expire on April 21. Leavitt said no such request has been made.

However, she noted that discussions with Iran have continued even after the United States abruptly left the first in-person meeting over the weekend, describing the ongoing contacts as constructive.

Addressing separate reports about China allegedly supplying weapons to Iran, Leavitt said Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured President Trump that such claims were untrue.

She added that Washington is taking Beijing at its word, as it has in similar past situations involving other countries.

The developments come amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain dialogue and avoid further escalation, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary in one of the region’s most sensitive negotiations.