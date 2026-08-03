Pakistan likely to make addition in coaching staff for England tour

Pakistan are expected to strengthen their Test coaching setup with the appointment of former Multan Sultans assistant coach Mike Smith as the national side’s batting coach ahead of the upcoming three-match series against England, sources revealed on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in the process of identifying a permanent candidate for the role since earlier this year and is now understood to be close to finalising Smith’s appointment, pending the completion of the remaining formalities.

A Level 4-qualified coach and former South African first-class cricketer, Smith has built a strong reputation through his coaching work and is familiar with Pakistan cricket after serving in the coaching staff of Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Notably, the PCB formally began its search for a permanent batting coach in May when it invited applications through a public advertisement.

The application window closed on June 7, after which the board started reviewing candidates before shortlisting its preferred option.

If appointed, Smith is expected to take charge in time for Pakistan’s Test tour of England later this month.

The batting coach position has been occupied on an interim basis by former Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq since April 2026. Shafiq joined the coaching setup as part of the support staff assembled under Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan will begin their England tour with the first Test at Headingley in Leeds from August 19 to 23.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord’s from August 27 to 31 before the teams meet in the final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.