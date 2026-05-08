ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to receive a $1.2 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon, as the Fund’s Executive Board meets to review the country’s performance, ARY News reported on Friday, citing official sources.

Sources said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board is holding its meeting on Friday, with approval of the disbursement for Pakistan widely expected.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officials added that Pakistan has met 13 out of 17 key targets under the IMF programme, with no major obstacles remaining for the approval of the tranche.

The State Bank of Pakistan has reportedly achieved foreign exchange reserve and other financial benchmarks successfully. According to sources, fiscal deficit targets remain within agreed limits under IMF conditions, while provincial tax collection targets of Rs568 billion have also been met.

The government has also reportedly achieved limits on sovereign guarantees, capped at Rs4,542 billion. Officials said the State Bank has not extended any new lending to the government under programme conditions.

The IMF has set June 2026 as the deadline for remaining structural targets. Pakistan is expected to receive funds under both the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Sources added that the third review under the EFF programme has already been completed successfully, while an additional $210 million may be released after the second RSF review.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on 27 March, and if approved by the Executive Board, the $1.2 billion tranche is expected to be disbursed shortly.