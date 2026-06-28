KARACHI, June 28: Pakistan and a Chinese firm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for manufacturing lithium batteries locally, a move officials say will lay the foundation for a new industrial revolution, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar said local production of lithium-ion batteries will create a new industrial sector in Pakistan. He added that the combination of Chinese technology and Pakistani capability will open new avenues for industrial growth.

First plant in Karachi’s Korangi

A major breakthrough has been reported on local manufacturing of lithium batteries used in electric bikes, vehicles and solar systems.

Engineering company EV Technologies has proposed the project. Its CEO, Huma Khattak, said the order for the plant has been placed and production is expected to begin in the next 2 to 3 months. The facility will be set up in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area with an initial capacity of 4 megawatts, producing around 2,000 batteries per month.

Policy push for localisation

The Pakistan Solar Association has assured the Engineering Development Board that the first lithium battery plant will soon be operational in Karachi.

According to a recent English daily report, EDB Chief Executive Hammad Mansoor told a meeting that a new policy has been forwarded to the Ministry of Industries and Production. The EDB will approach the National Tariff Board to reduce taxes on lithium battery components. After final approval, the Ministry of Finance will include it in the 2026-27 budget.

Mansoor said the policy aims to manufacture lithium batteries domestically and cut imports of finished batteries. “The future of energy depends on batteries, so producing them locally for solar systems and electric vehicles is now unavoidable,” he said.

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