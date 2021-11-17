Pakistan logs 10 Covid deaths, 270 fresh cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Ten more patients of Covid-19 died while 270 fresh cases emerged in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The latest data released by the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response showed a total 32,006 samples were tested during this period, out of which 270 turned out to be positive, taking the caseload to 1,280,362.

The infection rate slightly rose to 0.84 per cent from yesterday’s 0.64 per cent. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,628 after ten more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country come down to 1,085.

Statistics 17 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 32,006

Positive Cases: 270

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1085 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 17, 2021

On Tuesday, the Sindh government announced to ease out Covid-19 restrictions after declining rate of cases in the province. The Sindh Home Department issued a fresh notification on corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province.

The home department allowed 1000 participants for wedding and other gatherings in the province and granted permission for trains to run with 80 percent capacity of passengers.

The home department has also allowed the dining time in hotels and restaurants till 12 in midnight. Moreover, the businesses have been allowed to remain open till 10:00pm for seven days in week.