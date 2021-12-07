Pakistan logs 232 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

ISLAMABAD: As many as 232 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,287,393.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 41,062 samples were tested, out of which 232 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, a little lower than yesterday’s 0.78% per cent.

Seven more people died of the viral disease during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,784. The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 813.

Statistics 7 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,062

Positive Cases: 232

Positivity %: 0.56%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 813 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 7, 2021

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) imposed a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid-19 response reviewed the prevailing Covid situation across the globe and revised the policy for categorisation of air travel and the Cat C list.

The Cat C countries include Croatia, Hungry, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

