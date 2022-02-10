Pakistan logs 3,914 fresh COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 3,914 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 54,638 samples were tested, out of which 3,914 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 7.1 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.2pc.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,474,075 with the addition of 3,914 new cases.

As many as 47 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,650. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,716 including 63 in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,581,680 tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 54,638 tests during the past 24 hours. Read more: COVID pandemic treaty: Ban sought on wildlife markets 1,359,757 people have got their health back including 5,459 in a single day in Pakistan. Sindh remains top on the list with 554,990 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 492,489 cases, while KP has reported 206,879 coronavirus cases to date. Islamabad has registered 132,400 cases, while Balochistan stands with 34,957 overall cases. 41,342 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,018 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

