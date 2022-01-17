Pakistan logs 4,340 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,340 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,328,487.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,809 samples were tested, out of which 4,340 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 8.71 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.8 per cent.

Statistics 17 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,809

Positive Cases: 4340

Positivity %: 8.71%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 781 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 17, 2022

Seven more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,019. The number of critical patients rose to 781.

Pakistan has conducted 24,186,508 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,263,791 people have regained their health.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have surfaced in two educational institutions of the federal capital Islamabad.

Six coronavirus cases have surfaced in two colleges of Islamabad, leading the health authorities to ask the local administration to immediately close the educational institutions.

The district health officer (DHO) Islamabad sent a letter to the deputy commissioner to close the colleges after the detection of coronavirus cases. Three cases have been detected in IMCG 614 and IMCG F-6/2.

