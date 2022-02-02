Pakistan logs 6,047 fresh COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 6,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 61,190 samples were tested, out of which 6,047 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.88% as compared to yesterday’s 9.65 per cent.

Statistics 2 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,190

Positive Cases: 6047

Positivity %: 9.88%

Deaths :29

Patients on Critical Care: 1559 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 2, 2022

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,436,413 with the addition of 6,047 new cases.

As many as 29 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,330. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,559.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,134,775 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 61,190 tests during the past 24 hours.

Read more: NCOC launches door to door drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19

1,304,980 people have got their health back including 9,590 in a single day.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) launched a door to door campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19. Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months. He said thirty-five million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Comments