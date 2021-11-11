Pakistan logs 637 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 637 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Thursday.

As many as 48,882 samples were tested during this period, out of which 637 turned out to be positive, pushing the country’s caseload to 1,278,751.

The national positivity rate was recorded at 1.30 per cent. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,575 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,156.

Statistics 11 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,882

Positive Cases: 637

Positivity %: 1.30%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1156 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 11, 2021

On Wednesday, Pakistan achieved another milestone as half of the country’s population eligible for Covid vaccine has received at least one dose.

“Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it’s eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses,” Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, tweeted.

