Number of critical Covid patients falls below 2,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 17 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,269.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 720 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,264,384.

A total of 44,831 samples were tested, out of which 720 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 1.60%. At present, there are 1,958 critical patients in hospital across the country.

Statistics 17 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,831

Positive Cases: 720

Positivity %: 1.60%

Deaths : 17

Patients on Critical Care: 1958 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 17, 2021

On Saturday, Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution programme.

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement that 2.4 million doses of the American vaccine arrived in Pakistan this morning as part of the 9.6 million shots arriving this month. Last month, the United States (US) shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

