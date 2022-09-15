Friday, September 16, 2022
Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Hungary: COAS Bajwa

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Hungary and held a meeting with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, during the meeting, the foreign minister of Hungary expressed deep solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan, facing unprecedented floods and devastation due to climate change.

On this occasion, Hungary FM also announced to increase the scholarships from 200 to 400 for Pakistani students.

The Foreign Minister of Hungary also offered cooperation in trade, agriculture and water resources management technology in Pakistan.

Responding to this, COAS Gen Bajwa expressed his gratitude for the good sentiments and cooperation of the friendly countries. Gen Bajwa said Hungary’s cooperation will help control the environmental impact.

Later, he also met the Defense Forces Commander of Hungary and discussed matters of mutual and professional interests.

