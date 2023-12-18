Pakistan lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Perth Test

DUBAI: Pakistan have been penalised two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the recently-concluded Perth Test against Australia.

According to a statement issued by International Cricket Council (ICC), Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the target despite considering time allowances.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch levelled the charge.

Pakistan were on top of the WTC standings with a perfect record, however, a hammering 360-run defeat against Australia and a two-point penalty saw them slipping to the second spot with a winning rate of 61.11.

Two-time runners-up India benefitted from Pakistan’s demotion and reached the summit with a winning percentage of 66.67.

Australia are currently leading the Test series 1-0 after thumping Pakistan by a huge margin of 360 runs in the first Test match at Perth Stadium.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne, while the third Test will be played from 3 to 7 January in Sydney.