Reduced speed limits come into effect across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday enforced reduced speed limits on motorways and national highways as part of the federal government’s fuel conservation and energy efficiency measures.

The move follows directives from the prime minister aimed at promoting efficient energy use and encouraging nationwide fuel savings.

In a statement shared on social media, the NHMP said the revised limits have been implemented in line with government instructions on austerity and fuel conservation.

On Motorways

Under the new directives, the speed limit for cars and light transport vehicles (LTVs) on motorways has been reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h. For passenger service vehicles (PSVs) and heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including buses and trucks, the limit has been lowered from 110 km/h to 90 km/h.

On Highways

Similarly, on national highways, the speed limit for cars and LTVs has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, while for PSVs and HTVs it has been decreased from 80 km/h to 65 km/h.

The new speed limits came into effect on March 26, 2026.

The NHMP has also launched a nationwide awareness campaign to inform commuters about the revised limits and encourage compliance for smooth implementation.

Officials stated that the measures are intended to reduce fuel consumption, improve road safety, and support the government’s broader energy conservation goals. Motorists have been urged to strictly adhere to the new limits.

What experts say

According to automotive experts, driving at lower speeds can significantly improve fuel efficiency. As a vehicle moves, air resistance increases with speed, forcing the engine to work harder and consume more fuel. This resistance rises exponentially at higher speeds, making slower driving more economical.

Global oil supply disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East have contributed to rising fuel prices. In response, several countries, including Pakistan, are adopting austerity measures to curb fuel consumption.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also noted that reducing highway speed limits by 10 km/h could lower overall oil consumption from cars by 1 to 6 percent. The agency has issued recommendations to help countries conserve fuel during ongoing global energy challenges.