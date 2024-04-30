LPG price reduced by Rs 11.88 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) decreased the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of May 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates are reduced by Rs 11.88 to Rs 238.46 per kilogram. The new prices will be in effect from Wednesday, 1st May 2024.

Earlier, the LPG was sold at Rs 250.34 per kg during April. The domestic LPG cylinder’s price has been reduced by Rs 140.18 and the new price is fixed at Rs 2813.85 for May 2024.

In April, the OGRA has announced a decrease in the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The LPG rates are reduced by Rs 6.44 per kg which took the per kg price from Rs 256.78 to Rs 250.34.

The domestic LPG cylinder saw a Rs 76.9 decrease and the price is fixed at Rs 2954.03 for the month of April which was earlier Rs 3030.12.

The decision came after petroleum prices in the country are likely to go down for the upcoming fortnightly review as global oil prices continue their downward trend

The price of petrol decreased by $1.86 per barrel to $107.16 per barrel, while the price of diesel in the global market recorded a fall of $4.3 per barrel to $104.76 per barrel,

Following the global trend, the petrol price likely to go down by Rs5 per liter in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of diesel mag fall by Rs7.85 per liter for consumers in the Pakistani market.