Pakistan’s LSMI grows 5.75pc from July and January: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing sector recorded a notable growth of 5.75 per cent from July 2025 to January 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Industrial production in January alone rose by 10.54 per cent compared with the previous month, while output increased 12.08 per cent compared with December 2025, signalling a strong start to the year.

The food and beverage industries experienced significant expansion, with production in the food sector increasing by 12.07 per cent and beverages rising by 8.53 per cent.

The tobacco industry saw a remarkable 24.65 per cent growth, while the textile sector recorded a more modest increase of 2.63 per cent.

Production of petroleum products rose by 2.36 per cent, and non-metallic minerals expanded by 9.97 per cent. Electrical equipment also showed positive momentum, growing by 17.2 per cent, while the automobile and furniture sectors witnessed dramatic increases of 67.31 per cent and 186.27 per cent respectively.

Conversely, some sectors reported declines, reflecting uneven industrial performance.

Leather production fell by 2.94 per cent, while wood-based products declined by 4.14 per cent. Fertilisers experienced a slight contraction of 1.09 per cent, pharmaceuticals decreased by 1.63 per cent, and output in the iron and steel sector fell by 8.87 per cent. Machinery and other equipment manufacturing recorded the sharpest decline at 19.41 per cent.

The mixed performance indicates strong growth in consumer-oriented and construction-linked industries, whereas heavy industrial and machinery sectors continue to face challenges.