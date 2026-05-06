The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released data on large-scale manufacturing production, showing a 6.48 per cent increase during the July–March period of the current fiscal year.

According to the bureau, large-scale industrial production in March 2026 rose by 11.09 per cent compared with the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, industrial output in March 2026 declined by 5.19 per cent compared to February.

The bureau stated that the Large-Scale Manufacturing Index (LSMI) remained at 123.03 points during the July–March period.

For March 2026, the quantum index reached 124.89 points. The food sector contributed 1.79 per cent to overall industrial growth, while the automobile sector contributed 1.50 per cent.

The garments sector recorded a 1.08 per cent increase, while petroleum products contributed 0.79 per cent growth. The cement sector also posted a 0.50 per cent increase in overall industrial performance.

In contrast, the pharmaceutical sector recorded a decline of 0.31 per cent, while iron and steel performance fell by 0.27 per cent.