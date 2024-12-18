Pakistan machine-readable passport fee update for December 2024

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports of Pakistan is the competent authority to issue machine-readable passports for Pakistani citizens intending to travel abroad for tourism, employment, or other purposes.

The travel document serves as the sole confirmation of a citizen’s identity abroad and guarantees their right to exit and enter Pakistan.

Passport Application Process

To apply for a new passport, individuals can visit their nearest passport office and submit their applications.

The department offers three categories: normal, urgent, and fast track. The processing fees for normal and urgent categories remain unchanged as of December 2024.

Passport fees

The fees for various passport categories are as follows:

36-page ordinary passport:

5-year validity: Rs 4,500 (normal), Rs 7,500 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 6,700 (normal), Rs 11,200 (urgent)

72-page passport:

5-year validity: Rs 8,200 (normal), Rs 13,500 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 12,400 (normal), Rs 20,200 (urgent)

100-page passport

5-year validity: Rs 9,000 (normal), Rs 18,000 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 13,500 (normal), Rs 27,000 (urgent)

It is noted that additional service charges of Rs1000 are also applicable.

Additional requirements

Applicants must provide required documents, including proof of payment, valid CNIC/NICOP, previous passport (if applicable), and NOC from employers (if applicable). For minors, additional documents such as child registration certificates and parents’ valid CNICs are necessary.

Fast track service

The Fast Track Service is available in 21 cities, with a processing time of 2 working days. The fees for this service range from Rs 12,500 to Rs 32,000, depending on the passport category and validity period.

Passport Renewal and Modification

Passport renewal and modification services are also available. Citizens can apply for renewal before their existing passport expires, and modifications can be made to names, father’s name, and date of birth.