Pakistan make steady start after Litton Das’ century in Sylhet Test

A composed century by Litton Das put Bangladesh in a strong position, but Pakistan made a steady start in reply to reach 21-0 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan’s openers, Azan Awais (13) and Abdullah Fazal (8), negotiated a brief evening spell without loss, finishing the day safely after Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 278 in their first innings.

Bangladesh’s total was built around a superb 126-run knock from Litton Das, who held the innings together after Pakistan’s pace attack repeatedly struck at regular intervals.

Khurram Shahzad finished as Pakistan’s most successful bowler with four wickets, while Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali claimed three and two wickets respectively.

Hasan Ali wrapped up the innings by striking twice in the same over during the closing stages of the day.

He first dismissed the well-set Litton Das, who smashed 126 off 159 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and two sixes, before removing last man Nahid Rana for a duck.

Shoriful Islam remained unbeaten on 12 as Bangladesh’s innings came to an end.

Litton’s century proved crucial after Bangladesh found themselves in serious trouble during the second session.

The wicketkeeper batter initially rebuilt the innings alongside Taijul Islam, with the pair adding a valuable 52-run unbeaten stand before Tea.

Taijul, however, departed early in the final session after scoring 16, but Litton continued to frustrate Pakistan’s bowlers with counter-attacking cricket. He then stitched together a 38-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed, who contributed seven runs.

After Taskin’s dismissal, Litton found another useful ally in Shoriful Islam as the duo added 64 runs for the ninth wicket, with the experienced batter dominating the scoring.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed the second session on 101-3 after Lunch with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease.

Mohammad Abbas provided Pakistan the breakthrough soon after Lunch by dismissing Shanto for 29 off 74 deliveries.

Khurram Shahzad then struck twice in quick succession to further dent Bangladesh’s innings. The right-arm pacer first removed Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 before sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who could manage only four runs.

With Bangladesh under pressure, Litton Das took responsibility and countered the Pakistani attack with confidence, while Taijul Islam played a supporting role to guide the hosts safely to Tea without any further setbacks.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that paid immediate dividends.

Mohammad Abbas struck on the second delivery of the innings by removing opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy to hand Pakistan a dream start.

Debutant Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque then attempted to stabilise the innings with a cautious 44-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Abbas returned to dismiss Tanzid Hasan after the opener scored 26 off 34 balls.

Khurram Shahzad added to Bangladesh’s troubles by clean bowling Mominul Haque for 22, leaving the hosts reeling at 63-3 before Lunch.

Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim then combined to steady the innings briefly and ensured Bangladesh avoided further damage before the interval.