Pakistan makes medical form mandatory on Pak Hajj App for pilgrims

Pakistan has made a medical form mandatory on Pak Hajj App for Hajj 2026 pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pakistan stated that the medical questionnaire must be completed by Friday.

According to the spokesperson, questions related to medical conditions must be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”.

The ministry has officially issued the medical questionnaire on the Pak Hajj App, which will help facilitate integrated healthcare services for Hajj pilgrims.

The questionnaire includes queries regarding blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, while applicants will also be required to provide information about asthma, arthritis, and thyroid conditions.

Additionally, a link to print the Hajj visa has been added to the mobile application.

The schedule for Hajj flights has also been released on the app.

The spokesperson added that new information is being incorporated into the Pak Hajj App in phases, and pilgrims are advised to check the application regularly for updates and announcements.

Separately, the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan released the flight schedule for the Hajj 2026 operation, confirming that the first flight would depart on 18 April 2026.

According to the ministry, a total of 468 flights would be operated under the government Hajj scheme to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The initial flights on 18 April 2026 will depart from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan.

Around 119,000 pilgrims, including 67.230 men and 51,846 women, would be taken from Pakistan to the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah under the government Hajj scheme.

Ministry officials stated that on the first day of the Hajj operation, four flights will carry pilgrims to Madinah.