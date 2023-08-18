110-year-old marries for the fourth time in Mansehra

A 110-year-old man went viral after he got married for the fourth time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Hannan Swati tied the knot with a 55-year-old woman.

It is pertinent to mention that the groom has 84 family members. He has 12 children (six sons and as many daughters) and several nephews and nieces.

His eldest son is 70 years old.

He married at a mosque in Mansehra district, with the dower (Haq Meher) set at Rs5,000. His family members were present at the wedding ceremonies.

This marriage took place days after another man from the same district married for the second time at the age of 90. His first wife passed away in 2011.

He has 12 children (seven sons and five daughters) and several nephews and nieces.

