‘Pakistan Martyrs Day’ to observed on May 25

ISLAMABAD: In honor of the selfless sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan, the government has decided to observe “Pakistan Martyrs Day” on Thursday, May 25th at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the role of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other security agencies is unforgettable. Their sacrifices for the peace and security of the motherland and the end of terrorism can never be forgotten.

It has been decided to celebrate “Pakistan Martyrs Day” on May 25 to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

The purpose of Pakistan Martyrs’ Day is to commemorate the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and also to convey this message to the nation. Honoring and respecting the martyrs and their families, monuments is the pride of every Pakistani.

On Pakistan Martyrs’ Day, various events will be organized across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

In special programs and events, there will be recitation of Quran and prayers for the reward of the martyrs, while the memorial of martyrs from Pakistan forces, police and other law enforcement agencies will be saluted.

On the occasion of Pakistan Martyrs’ Day, GHQ will have a main ceremony at the Martyrs’ Memorial, while Pakistan Air Force Headquarters, Pakistan Navy Headquarters, will hold ceremonies at various Martyrs’ Memorials.