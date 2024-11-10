Pakistan may opt out of Champions Trophy 2025: sources

Pakistan is likely to opt out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in case the tournament is held on a hybrid model after India refused to send its team to the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said on Sunday that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has conveyed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about India’s decision to refuse traveling to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB officials have informed the government about India’s decision. Sources said that Pakistan would decline any substitute model for the Champions Trophy 2025.

In this regard, the PCB is mulling a couple of strong responses, including dragging India to the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is also considering refusing to play against India in all tournaments if it does not send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

According to government sources, appropriate security measures are in place while the PCB is on schedule to build and renovate the cricket stadiums for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The development came hours after reports emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the ICC that India would not travel to Pakistan.

According to a cricket news website, the BCCI officially informed the ICC that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in the February- March window in 2025, however, India’s participation in the tournament was uncertain as the BCCI sought the government’s approval.

It is worth noting here that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated that the PCB was not considering a hybrid model.

In a media talk on November 8, he said that Pakistan was determined to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

“We maintain that the Champions Trophy will only be hosted in Pakistan, and there’s been no discussion of a hybrid model,” he added.