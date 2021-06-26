Pakistan offers to mediate between US, China for lowering tensions

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday offered that Pakistan could play its role in reducing tensions between China and the United States besides also clarifying that the country would not allow anyone to use its soil with respect to Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

While speaking on the Pakistan-US relationship with respect to Afghanistan, the information minister said that the country wanted to establish trade ties with the US on their terms, and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview has defined the course of the relationship with America.

“Prime minister has clearly defined the US will not be allowed to use Pakistani soil to conduct military operations in Afghanistan,” Fawad Chaudhry said adding that 90 percent fencing on the Afghan border has been completed.

While sharing Pakistan’s role for a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, he said they persuaded the Afghan Taliban to sit on the table with the United States as stability in the neighbouring country is in the best interest of Pakistan.

While offering to play a role in reducing tensions between the US and China, the information minister said that any improvement in the relationship between both countries will help in improving the relationships globally.

He further said that the prime minister has also expressed hope for the improvement of the relationship with India.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the United States (US).

In an interview with the New York Times, he said Pakistan has always had a closer relationship with the US than India. Pakistan opted to join the US war on terror after 9/11, he added.