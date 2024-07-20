Met office forecasts more rain with thunderstorms

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains-wind/thundershower in various parts of the country with occasional gaps during the next week.

The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts from July 22.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 22-25 with occasional gaps.

Rainwind/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah on July 23 and July 24.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from July 21 (evening) to July 27 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from July 22 (evening) to July 24 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in north/eastern parts of province including Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad) on July 23 and July 24 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu on July 23 and July 24 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from July 22-27 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, heavyfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi and Kashmir on July 23 and July 24.

Heavyfalls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 23 and July 24.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.