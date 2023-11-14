New Captain’s appointment on table as PCB chief calls meeting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf, summoned an important meeting for consultation regarding the appointment of a new captain, ARY News reported.

For the wider interest of the Pakistan cricket team, the management committee chairman of PCB Zaka Ashraf has called a meeting today for discussion on the possible replacement options for the coach and captain.

Many cricketers, including World T-20 champion and former captain Younis Khan, will participate in the meeting, to discuss the available options for a new captain ahead of the test series against Australia in their home ground.

During the meeting, the consultation with technocrats and the announcement of new coaching staff are also expected.