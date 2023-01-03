Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in UK

LONDON: A senior Pakistan military officer has sued YouTuber and social media activist Adil Raja for defamation at UK’s London High Court for running defamatory campaign against him on social media, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the serving military brigade sued Adil Farooq Raja for defamation for running defamatory campaign against him on Twitter and YouTube.

The YouTuber has levelled allegations of involvement in election rigging, horse-trading for General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and holding secret meetings with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to manipulate Punjab by-elections.

The court papers stated that Adil Raja started his campaign against the serving military brigade on June 14, 2022, when he in a tweet accused the Pakistan miliary officer of involvement in rigging the Punjab by-elections.

Lawyers have told the UK High Court that allegations levelled by Major retd Raja have caused serious harm to their client’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the defendant Major (retd) Raja confirmed that the serving military brigadier has filed a defamation case against him.

