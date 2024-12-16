Shaza Fatima Khawaja announces formation of National Digital Commission

State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja has announced the formation of a National Digital Commission (NDC) to pave the way for Digital Pakistan.

Addressing National Broadband Forum in Islamabad today, she said legislation in this regard will be introduced in the National Assembly this evening.

The state minister detailed that the Commission will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will include all provincial chief ministers and representatives from major regulatory authorities like NADRA and PTA.

She announced that Pakistan Digital Authority will be formed later to ensure a comprehensive national framework and a master plan for digitalization with three main priority areas of economy, governance and society.

Shaza Fatima said 5G and 4G spectrum auctions will be made in April next year which will significantly improve internet services in the country.

She said availability of these spectrums and investment in telecom infrastructure will enhance internet speed in the country which is a big problem for our freelancers and IT professionals.

Read more: Pakistan records 84% digital payments in 2024

The Minister of State expressed the hope that these initiatives will unlock the true potential of our country in an era where technology touches every aspect of our life.

Addressing the forum, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani called for creating favourable environment for public private partnerships to drive the digital agenda and ensure the effective deployment of advanced technology.

He said demand for connectivity is increasing with an increase in population therefore, it is our responsibility to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Pakistanis have high quality broadband services.

The Chairman Senate urged all stakeholders to join hands for ensuring that every school has high speed internet, every individual can participate in digital economy and businesses can thrive in villages.