Govt to ease tax burden on salaried class: FM Aurangzeb

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday hinted at measures to reduce the tax burden on the salaried class.

Talking to media in Karachi on Monday after visiting a job fair, he assured that the incumbent government will take measures to further ease tax burden on the salaried class.

He said that the growth of Pakistan is heading positively and urged the need for further strengthening the country’s economy.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has urged the youth to utilize their potential in a better way.

He said such events will be helpful for the youth who are searching for jobs.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said private sector has to play a key role for the economic stability in the country.

It is to be noted that the incumbent government also lowered income tax ratio in the FY2025-26 budget.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that expanding the tax base and reducing the burden of taxes on the poor were among the top priorities of the government.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the implementation of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system, and other reforms.

Hailing the availability of simple tax returns in Urdu, the prime minister said a helpline should be established to assist with the process of filing tax returns and digital invoicing should also be launched in Urdu. “In tax reforms, the focus should remain on the convenience of the common man,” he added.