Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported a minor drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the country logged 1,467 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s 1,649.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 43,540 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,467 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.33 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.66%.

Statistics 11 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,540

Positive Cases: 1467

Positivity %: 3.33%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 615 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 11, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,974 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 615.

On Monday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that 48 percent of the country’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This was stated during the ceremony at NCOC Head Office organised in honour of the provincial and district teams for achieving set vaccination targets.

NCOC Head and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, National Coordinator Maj General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan attended the ceremony.

