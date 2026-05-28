Pakistan misses another major youth football tournament

The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) lack of long-term planning has once again prevented the country’s youth football players from competing in a major tournament.

Pakistan will not participate in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifying stage, which became evident after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) released the official draws without Pakistan’s name. A PFF representative claimed that due to financial constraints, the federation decided not to send the national U-20 team to the qualifiers. This decision was communicated to the AFC in April. However, concerns regarding Pakistan’s non-participation only surfaced publicly once the tournament draws were officially revealed.

The AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers are scheduled to take place in August 2026, with the main tournament set to be hosted by China in 2027. This marks the third consecutive time Pakistan has pulled out of the AFC competition for this age group, depriving young football players of a vital opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage.

Football circles are heavily questioning the federation’s inability to secure basic financing, especially for its youth development teams. Over the past few years, football in Pakistan has suffered from administrative turmoil, political ambiguity, and inadequate planning. While there were widespread expectations that things would improve following the federation’s recent elections, this latest withdrawal marks another significant setback for the sport in the country.