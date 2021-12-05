FO rejects reports of Pakistan Missions facing financial difficulties

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday rejected reports of financial difficulties being faced by Pakistani missions abroad due to a shortage of funds.

In response to media queries, FO spokesperson said, “This deliberate disinformation attempt is outrightly rejected as all Pakistan Missions continue to be provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations.”

A day earlier, Foreign Office (FO) had said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia has been hacked.

FO was reacting hours after a message targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months was shared from the official Twitter account of the embassy.

On the other hand, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Social Media, Dr Arslan Khalid terming the tweet as fake had said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the matter.

The tweet criticizing PM Imran Khan for increasing inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries was followed by another tweet saying, “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

