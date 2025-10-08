Pakistan accepts IMF condition to publicly disclose assets of civil servants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has agreed to another key condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), paving the way for progress in ongoing economic review talks.

According to official sources, the government has accepted the IMF’s demand to make the assets of public officials publicly accessible. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a draft amendment to the Civil Servants’ Assets Rules to align with this commitment.

Under the proposed amendments, all officers from Grade 17 to Grade 22 will be required to declare their assets. The new definition of “public servant” will include federal and provincial government officials, as well as officers of autonomous bodies and state-owned corporations. However, individuals exempted under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 will not fall under this category.

The FBR has sought feedback and suggestions from relevant stakeholders within seven days, emphasizing that comments received after the deadline will not be considered.

Officials said the proposed changes, prepared under Section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, aim to enhance transparency and administrative clarity. The initiative also seeks to make the system for exchanging asset declarations more effective and accountable.

The move marks a significant step toward fulfilling the IMF’s governance and transparency benchmarks — a key factor for concluding the ongoing review successfully.

Pakistan’s approval of this key condition comes as negotiations between Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) enter their final phase, with both sides reportedly reaching consensus on most points related to import policy orders.

Earlier today, the IMF urged Pakistan to impose a complete ban on car imports under personal capacity, while granting conditional approval for the import of commercial vehicles up to five years old.

It has been agreed that the conditions for vehicle imports will be tightened further and aligned with security and regulatory standards.

Both sides have also ‘agreed’ to ban car imports under personal baggage and transfer of residence schemes, sources added.

Furthermore, the gift and baggage import schemes are set to be abolished, while the IMF mission has given Pakistan a deadline of October 15 to revise and strengthen the Transfer of Residence scheme.