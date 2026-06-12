Pakistan moves to introduce its first national genomics policy

Pakistan has taken a key step towards introducing its first national genomics policy, with health experts describing the proposed policy as a landmark development for the country’s healthcare future.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSR&C), in collaboration with the Health Services Academy (HSA), held a high-level Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on the National Genomic Policy of Pakistan, bringing together leading national and international experts in genomics, genetics, molecular biology, public health, and health policy.

Experts from institutions including Aga Khan University, Quaid-i-Azam University, the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) Lahore, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, participated in the discussions.

The experts unanimously described the proposed policy as a landmark initiative for Pakistan’s healthcare future.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, emphasized that Pakistan must transition from a disease-treatment model to a prevention-focused healthcare system.

He said genomics, early screening, and precision medicine could play a key role in reducing the burden of inherited and preventable diseases while strengthening Pakistan’s health security.

During the meeting, Health Services Academy Registrar Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ali presented the national fact sheet, which states that Pakistan faces a significant yet largely unrecognized burden of genomic diseases.

According to the statistics he presented, 60 to 70 percent of marriages in Pakistan are consanguineous, increasing the risk of recessive genetic disorders by up to 18 times. Pakistan has more than 10 million thalassemia carriers, with 7,000 to 10,000 new cases reported annually and an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 patients currently living with the disease.

He further explained that genomic and inherited diseases are costing the country an estimated Rs. 200 to 300 billion annually, with projections reaching Rs. 1 trillion per year by 2050 if no action is taken.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig, Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences at HSA, presented the draft National Genomic Policy and outlined plans for a National Public Health Genomics Program, genomic surveillance systems, workforce training, local diagnostic facilities, and preventive screening initiatives.

He highlighted that genomics is a high-return public health investment, with evidence showing that preventive screening can yield a 10 to 50 times return on investment, while thalassemia prevention programs can reduce affected births by 60–90 percent.

The meeting was attended by professors, genomic scientists, geneticists, molecular biologists, public health experts, researchers, and policymakers from leading national and international institutions.

Participants included experts from Aga Khan University (AKU), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Government College University (GCU), University of the Punjab, Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), University of Swat, University of Balochistan, and other prominent academic and research organizations.”

Participants welcomed the government’s efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Genomic Policy, saying its implementation could reduce disease burden, save billions in healthcare costs, strengthen national health security, and position Pakistan among countries adopting modern precision healthcare.

The consultation concluded with comprehensive recommendations to advance genomic governance, research, screening, and equitable access to genomic services nationwide.