Pakistan mulls banning Afghan SIMs near border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday was mulling to block out signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Afghan cellular networks on SIMs were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, sources claimed.

In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.

Sources claimed that the terrorists were using Afghan cellular networks to run social media applications including WhatsApp. Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, they added.

The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities to install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.

According to the agencies, BTS installation will force citizens to shift to local networks. The agencies also proposed to make it mandatory for users to provide identification before accessing open Wi-Fi.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Read More: Govt asks all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan by Nov 1

The development came after the country was rocked by two suicide blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu District and Balochistan’s Mustang, which caused several casualties and left many others injured.

At least 55 people including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque in KP’s Hangu, leaving five dead — including a policeman — and 12 injured.