Pakistan mulls boycotting World Cup 2023 in India: sources

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was considering not to participate in ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, set to take place in India, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) denial to visit Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PCB has summoned an emergency meeting in the aftermath of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s comments that India will not visit Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.

Sources told ARY News that the board was also considering pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after India’s decision. The board would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s decision on the tour unnecessary and hasty, sources added.

During the meeting, the board noted that Jay Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself. Sources added PCB officials were of the view that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was created to safeguard the cricketing interests of member states. If it is unable to do that, then there is no point for the PCB to remain part of it.

The participants of the meeting noted that ACC earns a lot of revenue from Pakistan-India matches. “The money is used for the development of cricket around Asia. However, India seemed content to lose this revenue,” sources said, quoting officials.

Sources further claimed that the PCB was considering to boycott the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, set to take place in India.

Earlier in the day, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, who is also a BCCI secretary, confirmed that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

The development occurred on the day of the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah suggested that the Asia Cup would have to be played at a neutral venue.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 and have not played bilateral cricket against them since 2012 because of strained relations between the governments of the two countries. Their contests have taken place only at ICC and ACC events.

Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 before the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled in October and November.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face India in their T20 World Cup 2022 tournament opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

