Pakistan name playing XI for third Test against England

Pakistan has named an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test against England, scheduled from October 24 to 28 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will field the same line-up that crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan to level the three-match series.

The pitch in Rawalpindi is anticipated to favour spin bowlers, much like the conditions seen in Multan.

On the other hand, England made two changes in their Playing XI yesterday, bringing in leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and seamer Gus Atkinson in place of Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.