Pakistan name T20I squad for Zimbabwe series

The Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe women’sbteams, scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 12 to 15 May.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are currently taking part in a three-match ODI series, where the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The third ODI is set to take place later today at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the T20I side, with the first ball of all three matches set to be bowled at 7.30pm local time.

Among the 15 players selected for the T20I squad, Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen are the two uncapped players. Right-arm fast bowler Amber took 11 wickets in eight matches for Invincibles in the recently concluded National Women’s T20 Tournament, while Saira was part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the recent tour of South Africa.

15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Amber Kainat, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Diana Baig, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah

Player support personnel:

Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Wahab Riaz

(mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).

Pakistan v Zimbabwe women T20I series (all matches at National Bank Stadium, Karachi)

12 May – First T20I (7.30pm PKT)

14 May – Second T20I (7.30pm PKT)

15 May – Third T20I (7.30pm PKT)