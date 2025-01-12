Pakistan named in Financial Times’ 50 best destinations in 2025

Pakistan has been included in the Financial Times’ prestigious list of “50 Destinations to Take in 2025”.

This recognition highlights the country’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination, particularly for trekking enthusiasts drawn to the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan.

Northern Pakistan is home to some of the most dramatic and awe-inspiring mountain scenery in the world.

The region’s rugged beauty, combined with an improved security situation, enhanced accessibility, and better accommodation options, has led to an increasing number of visitors discovering its hidden gems.

In August 2024, Pakistan introduced a groundbreaking initiative offering free online visas to citizens of more than 120 countries, further facilitating travel and tourism. This move aims to attract global tourists, encouraging them to explore the diverse cultural, historical, and natural treasures the country has to offer.

The recognition by the Financial Times is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting its diverse tourism offerings. As the country continues to improve infrastructure and facilitate travel, it is poised to become a leading destination for adventure and cultural tourism in 2025 and beyond.

Earlier, CNN Travel unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations to visit in 2025, which includes Gilgit-Baltistan.

This stunning region in the Karakoram Mountains is a haven for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

CNN Travel in its article titled “Where to go in 2025: The best places to visit” curated a list of 25 destinations which are particularly worth visiting in 2025.

“Back in the 1970s, Pakistan was an adventure travel hot spot, its sublime mountain scenery a key stop on the “Hippie Trail” overland route from Europe to South Asia. Decades of political instability put an end to that, but those epic peaks haven’t gone anywhere”, CNN Travel said.

The article highlight “The Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Karokoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to get to — flight schedules can be unreliable, roads can be blocked off seasonally — but it has more tantalizing peaks than a lemon meringue pie”.