The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a bill imposing a ban on the use of plastic covers for books in Islamabad as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution and protect public health.

According to the details of the bill, the use of plastic book covers poses a significant threat to both the environment and human health.

The legislation states that Pakistan generates approximately 3.9 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, much of which is non-recyclable and harmful to water resources and wildlife.

The bill further argues that the widespread perception of plastic covers as a durable means of protecting books is largely a misconception.

Under the proposed measures, schools and educational institutions in the federal capital will be discouraged from wrapping books in plastic materials. Instead, the legislation seeks to promote the use of environmentally friendly alternatives, including paper, cloth and biodegradable materials.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to enforce a comprehensive ban on the production, sale, and use of plastic bags throughout the province, including Karachi.

According to the Sindh Environment Department, the government decided to slap ban on plastic bag usage after a formal approval from the provincial cabinet on April 15.

The department further stated that any violation of the polythene bag ban will be punishable by law. Offenders will face legal action, including prosecution, arrest, and penalties.

Highlighting the environmental impact, the department noted that plastic bags are a major contributor to environmental pollution. They not only cause significant marine pollution but are also responsible for blockages in sewage systems.